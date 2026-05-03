On Victory Day on May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with foreign leaders, including Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who will attend the parade in honor of the holiday. Journalist Pavel Zarubin reported on the president's plans.

The whole world is awaiting the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the parade on May 9, it will be very important, said the head of state's press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

“We expect a very important, as always, speech by the president at the parade“, Peskov told the author of “Vesti“ Pavel Zarubin. "The whole world is always rightly waiting for him," he added.

Putin will traditionally speak at the parade in honor of the holiday, and will also congratulate the Presidential Regiment on its 90th anniversary.