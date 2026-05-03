President Iliana Yotova arrives in the Armenian capital Yerevan

President Iliana Yotova arrived in Yerevan to participate in the Eighth Summit of the European Political Community (EPC), the Armenian news agency ARMENPRESS reported.

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan welcomed President Yotova at Zvartnots Airport, BTA reports.

The forum, which will be attended by nearly 50 heads of state and government, will take place tomorrow under the theme "Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe".

The head of state will meet today with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.