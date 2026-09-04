Moscow is monitoring information about plans by Germany, France and the UK to jointly develop long-range missiles and unmanned systems, including for possible production on Ukrainian territory. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, Focus reports.

His comment comes after the Russian embassy in Berlin announced that work has begun on the development of these systems.

“Regarding the report on plans to establish production of long-range missiles on Ukrainian territory, we have heard about it, we are closely monitoring the information and checking it“, said Peskov.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting at “Downing Street“.

At that meeting, the two discussed specific steps to launch local production lines for SCALP long-range missiles in Ukraine.

Against this background, Moscow states that it is aware of the information about the possible establishment of production of missiles on Ukrainian territory and is checking it.