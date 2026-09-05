Romanian military defuses drone fragments

A fragment of a drone with an explosive charge was found 5 nautical miles east of the entrance to the Sulina Strait. It was defused by a team of the Romanian Navy. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, quoted by Digi24.

"On Friday, September 4, an explosive ordnance disposal team from the Romanian Navy traveled aboard a coast guard ship approximately 5 nautical miles east of the entrance to the Sulina Strait to inspect a suspicious floating object. After the inspections, the explosive ordnance disposal team confirmed the presence of a drone fragment containing an explosive charge. The object was neutralized on site, safely, at 18:17," the Ministry of Defense announced.

A similar operation was carried out on Thursday afternoon by another team for a drone fragment with an explosive charge floating in the area of the Central Platform.

Both situations were reported by merchant ships through the Regional Maritime Coordination Center.

"The Romanian Navy constantly maintains its intervention capacity to identify and neutralize objects that may threaten shipping and maritime activities," the MApN added.

Also today, September 4, a drone fragment was found on Modern Beach in Constanța after being washed ashore by the waves. Authorities checked the object and found that it did not contain an explosive charge.