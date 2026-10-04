North Korea tests medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea has fired a medium-range ballistic missile during a military drill overseen by the country's leader Kim Jong-un. According to North Korean authorities, the missile hit a target 1,000 kilometers out to sea off the country's east coast. Reuters reported the test, citing North Korea's state news agency KCNA.

The drill was conducted on Saturday. The KCTA said its goal was to develop the military's ability to use hypersonic weapons and assess the effectiveness of deterrents.

Discrepancy in flight data

The South Korean military reported that it had detected a ballistic missile launch from North Korean territory towards the east coast of the Korean Peninsula. According to Seoul, the missile flew more than 700 kilometers.

The sister of the North Korean leader, Kim Yo-jong, said that South Korea and Japan were unable to track the entire flight. According to her, the missile moved along a wavy trajectory, which, according to her, revealed the limited technical capabilities of the two countries.

Pyongyang has reported more than 10 missile tests since the beginning of the year. The North Korean leadership presents the development of missile and nuclear capabilities as part of a strategy to deter its adversaries.

New tension on the border

Kim Jong-un said, quoted by the KCNA, that North Korea must continue its efforts to make its enemies recognize the “reliability and lethality“ of its strategic weapons. He reiterated Pyongyang's position that the development of a nuclear deterrent arsenal is vital to national security.

The test took place against the backdrop of a new escalation in relations between North and South Korea. Tensions increased after an anti-personnel mine explosion in the demilitarized zone, in which five South Korean soldiers were seriously injured.

Seoul blamed Pyongyang for the incident and demanded an apology. Kim Yo-jong dismissed the accusations as "baseless" and said North Korea had not intentionally planted mines to endanger the lives of South Korean soldiers. She also rejected the demand for an apology.

Sources: BTA, Reuters