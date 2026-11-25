NATO does not support the idea of shooting down over Ukraine Russian missiles flying towards the territory of Alliance countries. Poland’s Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk said this after Warsaw requested that the proposal be discussed by its allies.

According to him, such a procedure would create numerous complications. “NATO is in no way inclined to support this idea. This decision creates numerous complications”, Tomczyk said, as quoted by RMF24.

The proposal was discussed in Brussels

According to information initially reported by Bloomberg, Poland raised the issue at a meeting of representatives of NATO member states in Brussels on 23 November. The idea was for Russian missiles to be intercepted while still over Ukrainian territory, when they were heading towards an Alliance member state.

RMF24 specifies that the talks were preliminary in nature and that no consensus was reached on the proposal. No specific actions or mechanism for NATO to respond were discussed. Such a decision would require Ukraine’s consent, including for the exchange of warnings and access to its airspace, as well as the approval of all NATO member states.

Tomczyk said he could not confirm all the details in Bloomberg’s report, but stressed that the issue had been discussed several months earlier. According to him, the allies then concluded that such a procedure was “not on the cards”.

NATO is sending an AWACS aircraft to Poland

Instead of intercepting missiles over Ukraine, NATO has decided to send an AWACS early warning and air control aircraft to Poland. The aircraft will monitor the air situation over the eastern part of the country.

The decision was taken after a meeting in Brussels at which Poland called for stronger protection of the Alliance’s eastern flank. The Polish authorities are also considering creating a no-fly zone over the eastern part of the country.

“We want the regulation to enter into force at the end of December or the beginning of January”, Tomczyk said. Warsaw thus plans to strengthen control over its airspace without NATO taking action to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory.

Sources: unian.net, rmf24.pl, wiadomosci.gazeta.pl