The body of a 20-year-old man of Syrian origin was found in a freezer left on a street in the Dutch city of Utrecht. The freezer had been partially concealed by greenery in front of the home of a Syrian family in the Pijperveld neighborhood. The deceased did not live at that address.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. According to a spokesperson, there are no external signs of foul play on the body, but a more thorough examination is needed to definitively rule out this possibility.

Utrecht Mayor Sharon Dijksma says preliminary information indicates that this was probably not a crime. She notes that police have considered various scenarios, but urges people not to draw final conclusions before the examinations are completed.

Last contact with his father

According to Dutch media, the young man had problems related to alcohol and drug use and was in conflict with his family. His father says that his son arrived in the Netherlands at the age of 15, but later became estranged from his relatives.

The father says the family sought help from a humanitarian organization in the neighborhood. He claims that he was advised not to allow his son into the home, as this could endanger the other children. The organization confirms that it was involved in supporting the family, but does not clarify whether it gave such advice.

“I was caught between a rock and a hard place. If I let him in, the children will be taken away. But if I leave him outside, he can do whatever he wants,” the father says.

He says his last contact with his son was on Sunday. The young man knocked on the door and said: “Dad, I’m cold, let me in.” The father did not let him into the home.

Investigation into the actions of the services

The young man was subsequently found in the freezer by his 15-year-old brother. The family assumes that he climbed inside and was unable to get out, but this version has not yet been confirmed by the investigation.

The municipality of Utrecht is reviewing the responsibilities of the services that worked with the family, as well as what information they had about its situation. Mayor Dijksma says the authorities will examine their actions without drawing any preliminary conclusions.

Sources: bta.bg, nos.nl