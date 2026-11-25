Yemeni Houthi rebels claimed they had attacked the Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, as well as the financial district of the capital, Riyadh. The group said the strike on the oil complex had sparked fires.

“The attack caused fires at the refinery,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said. He also said the strike on Riyadh’s financial district had been carried out in three stages.

Ras Tanura is Saudi Arabia’s largest refinery, with a capacity to process 550,000 barrels of oil per day. The complex is located next to a major export terminal for Saudi crude oil, making the area a key part of the kingdom’s energy infrastructure.

The Saudi-led coalition said earlier that air defenses had intercepted and destroyed four drones over Ras Tanura. Saudi authorities have not confirmed the Houthis’ claim that the refinery was hit, and there are no official figures on casualties or the extent of the material damage.

The refinery has previously been targeted during the conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, as well as as part of the broader confrontation with Iran. The latest report comes amid intensified attacks on Saudi airports, oil facilities and administrative sites.

Oil prices rise after claim of strike

The Houthis’ statement drove oil prices higher. According to Reuters, as of 14:48 GMT, Brent futures had risen by $1.66, or 1.82 percent, to $93.06 a barrel. U.S. light crude had gained 92 cents, or 1.12 percent, to $82.97 a barrel.

The market reaction reflects concerns that an escalation of the attacks could affect oil production, refining or exports from Saudi Arabia. So far, there has been no confirmation that operations at Ras Tanura have been disrupted or that Saudi oil supplies have declined.

Sources: theprint.in, apnews.com, live.euronext.com