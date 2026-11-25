President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed new tariffs on goods from 14 major trading partners of the United States. Washington justified the measure by claiming that these economies maintain structural overcapacity in industrial production and export cheap goods supported by subsidies and other government policies.

The list includes China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Singapore and Switzerland. Mexico and Norway were not included, as investigations into them are still ongoing.

China Faces the Greatest Pressure

A 20% tariff has been proposed for Chinese goods. It could be added to approximately 25% in tariffs already in effect, introduced during Trump’s first term. If the trade truce between Washington and Beijing remains in place, the total rate will stay within the agreed ceiling of 20% for the new tariff, but if the agreement collapses, it could reach 40%.

The truce between the United States and China expires on January 10, 2027. A U.S. official said the proposed tariffs would not affect around $30 billion worth of Chinese goods for which tariff reductions are being discussed.

“The so-called overcapacity is an invented problem, and China opposes using it as an excuse for political manipulation,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun. He called on the world’s two largest economies to maintain stable relations.

Different Rates for the Other Partners

A rate of 20% is envisaged for Vietnam if a trade agreement with the United States is reached. If the negotiations fail, it could rise to 35%. For India, the proposal is for 17% if a deal is concluded and 25% if no agreement is reached.

For the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland, tariffs will be limited to the levels agreed in trade agreements with Washington. Rates between 10% and 18% are being discussed for some of the other economies.

Separately from the investigation into industrial overcapacity, the United States has proposed a 10% tariff on finished commercial Embraer aircraft from Brazil. An increase in tariffs on Brazilian sugar imported above the agreed quotas is also envisaged.

The Tariffs Will Not Take Effect Immediately

The proposals were drawn up following an eight-month investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the measures target “industrial strategies” involving government financial support, suppression of labor costs and the use of components from economies that Washington considers non-market economies.

“We have spoken with our trading partners, and they know what we are proposing. I think much of this has already been accounted for,” Jamieson Greer told CNBC.

The new tariffs will not be stacked on top of the 10% and 12.5% duties introduced in July over inadequate enforcement of bans on goods produced with forced labor. They will also not be added to the separate tariffs on automobiles, steel and aluminum.

Before a final decision is made, there will be a period for public comments and a public hearing scheduled for January 25. According to Greer, the tariffs are unlikely to take effect earlier than the next few months.

Sources: investing.com, apnews.com, marketscreener.com