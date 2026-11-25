A man set himself on fire in central Warsaw, in front of the Ministry of Culture building and opposite the Presidential Palace. The incident took place on the evening of November 25 on Krakowskie Przedmieście Street, OBOZ.UA reports, citing Polsat News.

According to preliminary information, the man doused himself with a flammable liquid and set himself on fire. Bystanders used fire extinguishers to put out the flames. Employees of the State Protection Service called emergency medical teams, the fire department and the police.

“Our officers were the first to respond to the situation,” said Colonel Bogusław Piórkowski, a spokesperson for Poland’s State Protection Service.

The victim suffered severe burns and was taken to the Military Medical Institute in Warsaw. He was admitted to intensive care.

Police have not yet reported what prompted the man to take such action. Deputy Commissioner Monika Kaczyńska, a representative of the Warsaw Metropolitan Police, said that the circumstances surrounding the case were being clarified.

“Of course, we are clarifying the detailed circumstances surrounding the incident,” Kaczyńska said.

According to preliminary information, the self-immolation did not take place directly in front of the Presidential Palace, but on the opposite side of the street, in front of the Ministry of Culture building. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources: news.obozrevatel.com, rp.pl, powiempolsce.pl