U.S. envoy Jared Kushner warned of the risk of a serious escalation of the war in Ukraine. “It doesn’t take much for the situation to escalate seriously,” he said in an interview with the German podcast “MD Meets.”

Kushner, who is the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, is conducting talks with Kyiv and Moscow together with Steve Witkoff in an effort to reach a peace agreement. He described the conflict as “a proxy war in which Europe is financing and arming Ukraine in its fight against Russia.”

The territorial issue remains deadlocked

Speaking about the difficulties facing the negotiations, Kushner said there was an “impasse” over the territorial issue. According to him, he and Witkoff were left with that impression after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that lasted several hours.

The statement comes amid ongoing efforts by the U.S. administration to find a formula for ending the war, while also seeking the involvement of European countries in the diplomatic process. The American envoys have already held meetings with representatives of Ukraine, Russia and European countries as part of Washington’s initiative for negotiations.

Dispute over Europe’s role

Kushner also criticized Europe’s attitude toward Russia. “During this war, Europe has purchased more than $250 billion worth of Russian energy. I believe that, in fact, Europe has paid Russia more money during this war than it has provided to Ukraine,” he said.

Kushner presented the cited amount as an argument supporting his claim that European policy toward Moscow was ambiguous. In the interview, he did not provide an additional breakdown of the calculation.

The warning of a possible escalation and the assessment that the talks are deadlocked outline two key obstacles to Washington’s diplomatic efforts: disagreement over the territorial issue and differences between the United States and its European allies over their approach to Russia.

Sources: bta.bg, bild.de