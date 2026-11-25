Russian aircraft, warships and vessels transporting Russian weapons are legitimate targets for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this following a drone strike on the Russian military airfield at Savasleyka.

“I want to thank the servicemen from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Today, our drones struck a Russian military airfield. It is precisely from there that Russian aircraft take off to destroy life in Ukraine,” Zelensky said in his address.

According to him, the Ukrainian side is still assessing exactly what damage was inflicted on Russia. “We will continue to deliver our responses to them,” the president said.

Strike on an airfield hosting Kinzhal carriers

Savasleyka is located in the Nizhny Novgorod region. MiG-31K fighter jets capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles are based at the airfield.

According to preliminary information cited by the Ukrainian General Staff, three Russian MiG-31s and two Su-34 aircraft were hit. It is reported that the affected aircraft will temporarily be unable to fly, but the extent of the damage and the exact number of aircraft hit are still being assessed.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence reported that multiple fires had been recorded on the territory of the airfield. The Special Operations Forces said that several drones had reached their targets.

Zelensky: There will be new retaliatory strikes

Zelensky's statement places the strike on Savasleyka in the broader context of Ukrainian attacks on Russian military facilities and assets used to supply and attack Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president said that Kyiv considers not only the aircraft from which attacks are carried out, but also Russian warships and vessels transporting weapons to be permissible targets. No specific details about upcoming operations or the final damage inflicted were announced.

Sources: ukrinform.ua