Russia bears full responsibility for the escalation in the Baltic Sea and can end it immediately. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told journalists in Kyiv.

His statement came amid attacks on Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea. “We do not want to see a new escalation in the Baltic Sea. But Russia bears full responsibility for this. Russia can stop this right now – by ending its aggression not only against Ukraine, but also against Europe,” Tsahkna said, as quoted by Ukrinform.

Estonia does not allow its territory to be used

The Estonian foreign minister reaffirmed Ukraine’s right to strike deep inside Russian territory, describing such actions as part of the country’s defense. At the same time, he stressed that Tallinn does not allow Estonian territory or the country’s airspace to be used for attacks against anyone.

In this way, Tsahkna distinguished Estonia’s support for Ukraine’s self-defense from the possible use of Estonian territory for military operations against Russia.

The Baltic Sea is an important route for Russian oil

According to the minister, the Baltic Sea is a key artery for Russia, carrying more than 60% of Russian oil exports. In his view, Moscow can end the tensions by stopping its aggression against Ukraine and establishing a lasting and just peace.

The issue of the risk of the war spreading to the Baltic Sea had already been raised by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. He also reaffirmed Ukraine’s right to strike military targets on Russian territory, but warned that the conflict must not spread to the Baltic region.

Tsahkna’s statement comes at a time of heightened attention to the security of shipping and the actions of Russia and Ukraine beyond the war’s main front. The Estonian minister insisted that the outcome of the situation depends on Moscow’s decision to end its aggression.

Sources: ukrinform.ua