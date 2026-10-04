Israel hits Gaza apartment building over Hamas leader

The Israeli army confirmed that it had struck a residential building in Gaza City, targeting senior Hamas official Ali al-Amoudi. The Palestinian Civil Defense reported that five people, four of them women, were killed in the attack.

“The strike was carried out while the terrorist was in an apartment used by the terrorist organization “Hamas“ for terrorist activities,“ the Israeli army said in a statement. It did not specify whether Al-Amoudi was killed.

Discrepancy in information about his fate

The Israeli military said the operation targeted Ali Al-Amoudi, deputy chairman of the political bureau of “Hamas“ in the Gaza Strip. The official military bulletin said the strike was carried out from the air and its results were still being verified.

At the same time, the Associated Press reported that the Israeli army said Al-Amoudi was killed in the strike. Thus, there is currently a discrepancy between the announcement of the verification of the results in the official military bulletin and the information cited by the agency.

What the Israeli army claims

According to the Israeli army, Al-Amoudi was the “right-hand man and personal assistant“ of the former “Hamas“ leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip in October 2024.

The military also claims that Al-Amoudi participated in the decision-making for the October 7 attack and that he was directly involved in the organization's activities and in restoring its capabilities. “Today, Amoudi is the highest-ranking figure in “Hamas“ in Gaza“, the army said, noting that the aim of the operation was to “eliminate the threat“.

The Israeli army did not provide details about the ammunition used or the condition of the building. The Palestinian Civil Defense did not identify those killed in the strike.

Sources: BTA