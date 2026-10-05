Montenegro remains in Kiev despite Russian threats

The Embassy of Montenegro in Kiev will continue to operate despite Russian threats, the country's Foreign Ministry announced, quoted by the MINA agency. Podgorica has joined the joint position of diplomatic missions in the Ukrainian capital.

The Montenegrin Foreign Ministry said it expressed concern about the threat by the Russian Foreign Ministry against diplomats and foreign citizens in Ukraine. Montenegro is a candidate for membership in the European Union.

„Russia is bound by the Vienna Convention and international humanitarian law. Russia will be solely responsible for any damage caused. We are staying in Kiev“, said the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, said that the embassies of all member states would continue to operate in Kiev despite Russian warnings.

A day earlier, Russia again called on diplomats and foreign citizens in the Ukrainian capital to leave. Moscow warned that its armed forces would continue to carry out “massive retaliatory strikes“ on military targets in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine.

Sources: BTA, MINA