US President Donald Trump hailed the result of his ally Flavio Bolsonaro in the first round of the presidential election in Brazil. The son of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro beat incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who represents the left.

“This is a big win - a contested one, but a very, very big win. It's incredible”, Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Reuters reported.

The result puts Flavio Bolsonaro ahead of the incumbent in the first round and makes the vote a significant moment for the political confrontation in Brazil. Bolsonaro is the son of Jair Bolsonaro, the country's former president and a far-right politician.

Trump did not provide further details about the result or the next steps in the electoral process. His statement focused on Flavio Bolsonaro's performance and his assessment that the victory was contested but significant.

Sources: bta.bg