Former CIA officer pleads guilty to $194 million scheme

Former CIA officer David J. Rush pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in federal court in Virginia. The scheme cost the U.S. government an estimated $193.59 million, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Rush, who is 49 and lives in Ashburn, pleaded guilty to one count. Federal Judge Michael Nachmanoff is scheduled to sentence him on January 28, 2027. For wire fraud, he could face up to 20 years in prison, as well as forfeiture of property, a fine and restitution.

Nearly 300 gold bars found

During a search of his home on May 19, 2026, FBI agents found 298 gold bars purchased for an estimated $46 million. They also found about $2.1 million in cash, 104,795 euros and numerous luxury watches.

According to prosecutors, Rush created a fictitious special access program and other nonexistent secret activity to justify the use of government funds. He convinced contractors and subcontractors that the money and gold were needed for top-secret work.

The money was directed to properties in Florida

According to court documents, Rush ordered about $145 million to be transferred to a holding company he had set up. The funds were then used to purchase four luxury properties in Palm Beach and Hope Sound, which he intended to resell for personal profit.

The plea agreement calls for the forfeiture of gold bars and cash found in his home, the properties he acquired, 30 watches, including Rolex models, and two BMW Alpina cars manufactured in 2026.

“Federal employees are charged with serving the American people, not themselves,” said U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanch.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the agency turned the case over to the FBI after an internal review found evidence of possible wrongdoing. "David Rush abused his position and betrayed the public trust," Ratcliffe said.

Rush was initially charged with embezzlement of public funds. During an earlier hearing, the defense argued that he acquired the gold legally and stored it in a safe in his basement. After the guilty plea, the case continues with sentencing in January 2027.

Sources: apnews.com, justice.gov, cbsnews.com