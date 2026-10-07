Kiev hit by ballistic missiles, hits in two districts

Kiev was attacked with ballistic missiles on the night of October 7. Hits were registered in the Obolonsky and Podolsky districts of the Ukrainian capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced.

“In the Obolonsky district, the hit was on the territory of a non-residential building. In Podolsky - in warehouses. Emergency services are heading to the places“, Klitschko said. At the time of the announcement, there were no reports of casualties or injuries.

The air alert in Kiev and most regions of Ukraine was declared at 03:09 due to the threat of ballistic strikes. Shortly after the warning of the movement of missiles towards the capital, a series of explosions were heard. Emergency teams have been sent to the sites of the hits to assess the extent of the damage.

Nine Russian bombers have taken off

Before the strikes, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the takeoff of nine cruise missile carriers from Russian airfields. According to the statement, three Tu-160 aircraft took off from the Belaya base and six Tu-95s from the Olenegorsk airport at around 03:00.

The Ukrainian military's initial assessment was that the cruise missiles could enter Ukrainian airspace after 03:00. Later, the forecast window was moved to around 06:00. The military urged citizens not to ignore airstrikes and to stay in shelters.

On October 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian intelligence had information about the preparation of a massive Russian strike. In the early hours of October 7, confirmed data for Kiev related to the hits on two non-residential buildings and the work of emergency services at the scene.

Sources: pravda.com.ua