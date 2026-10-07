Ukraine seeks response to new Russian air offensive

Russia is intensifying its air campaign against Ukraine with jet drones, which are faster, fly at higher altitudes and are proving harder to detect and destroy than previous unmanned aircraft. According to data cited by the Atlantic Council, the Russian army used about 1,500 such drones in July, approximately 2,850 in August and about 3,200 in September. The main target is Kiev, where civilian objects and critical infrastructure have been attacked.

The difference from previous attacks is also in their duration. According to the analysis presented by UNIAN, the strikes are no longer limited to night hours, but can continue throughout the day. This makes it difficult for schools, businesses, shops and public transport to operate. The pressure is expected to increase as winter approaches, when potential targets include energy, heating and water infrastructure.

Kiev seeks new interceptors

Ukraine is developing its own means of intercepting jet drones, but building such systems, producing them in the necessary quantities and deploying them along attack routes will take months. In the meantime, Kiev relies on fighter jets with air-to-air missiles, cannons and a limited set of ground-based systems.

According to an analysis by the Atlantic Council, defensive measures alone may not be enough if Russia continues to increase production and use massive attacks to overload Ukrainian air defenses. The need for support for Ukrainian production of long-range weapons and for disrupting the Russian infrastructure for the supply, production and launch of drones is also indicated.

Radio-electronic warfare against ballistic missiles

Against this background, The Wall Street Journal describes another Ukrainian approach. According to the publication, two Russian ballistic missiles aimed at an important government facility in Kiev fell into the Dnieper River after being diverted by a radio signal. UNIAN links the operation to the Ukrainian electronic warfare unit “Night Watch“ and the Lima system.

The commander of the unit with the call sign “Alchemist“ claims that Lima can emit signals at a distance of almost 200 kilometers and affect drones, missiles and guided bombs. Ukrainian officers also claim that the system can neutralize between 70 and 95 percent of radio-controlled drones in the area in which it operates. These estimates are claims by the Ukrainian military and manufacturers, not an independently verified general indicator for the entire Ukrainian defense.

However, electronic warfare is not presented as a complete replacement for Patriot anti-missile systems. According to the cited experts, it is cheaper and more accessible, but its effectiveness depends on the type of missile, navigation and the specific situation. The development of systems with artificial intelligence, fiber-optic cables and jamming-resistant signals further complicates the race.

The risk is transferred beyond the front

Analyst Mac William Bishop warns that the war is becoming increasingly dangerous and the risk of escalation is spreading to Europe. A Rolling Stone article states that Russian strikes on infrastructure and settlements could leave parts of Ukraine without heating and electricity in the winter.

President Volodymyr Zelensky says that the Russian air campaign is aimed at the country's morale, infrastructure and economy. He says that Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled the lifting of restrictions on the campaign: “There are no rules now“. According to the article, Ukraine is also facing serious financial pressure, with Prime Minister Sergei Koretsky warning of a funding shortfall of $27 billion by the end of the year.

Sources: unian.net