Erdogan, Putin discuss Black Sea, US deepens alliance with Greece

Security in the Black Sea, the war in Ukraine and strengthening allied relations in the region were among the leading topics in two diplomatic talks on Wednesday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Turkey-Russia relations by phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, while in Athens, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis agreed on new measures in the fields of security and energy.

Erdogan stressed the importance of efforts to ensure safe shipping in the Black Sea. The Turkish president also stated that Ankara is ready to contribute to initiatives aimed at establishing direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine.

During the conversation, Erdogan congratulated Putin on his birthday, as well as on the success of his party in the State Duma elections. According to the statement of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency, the two discussed both regional and global issues.

Washington and Athens expand cooperation

In Athens, Marco Rubio and Giorgos Gerapetritis announced that the United States and Greece will sign a new memorandum on the exchange of information between law enforcement agencies. The document is aimed at countering terrorism and criminal organizations.

“We do not want to see the birthplace of the West under any circumstances threatened by bad decisions, inaction and the inability to meet the challenges“, said Marco Rubio.

The US Secretary of State identified Greece as an important and strong ally in NATO. He stated that the alliance between the two countries is “a source of stability in an unstable world“ and stressed their common understanding of the threats facing their societies.

Rubio pointed out that Greece already allocates 3.5% of its gross domestic product for basic defense and is on track to meet the commitment of 5% of GDP. According to him, European countries must take a greater share of responsibility for the security of the continent, and Greece is already doing so.

Energy, bases and military capabilities

Gerapetritis said that the strategic dialogue with the United States strengthens regional stability. He identified the Vertical Corridor as the main route for transporting American liquefied natural gas to Europe and pointed out that the Greek merchant fleet transports a quarter of American LNG.

The Greek Foreign Minister pointed to the bases in Souda and Alexandroupolis as an important part of the American strategic presence in the region. He also noted the modernization of Greek F-16s to the Viper version, as well as the integration of F-35 fighters as elements of the defense partnership.

The meeting also discussed the Middle East, Ukraine, the situation in Sub-Saharan Africa, security and freedom of navigation. Washington and Athens plan to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, expand imports of American LNG, and build new gas and electricity connections.

Greece and the United States are also working to curb the trafficking of antiquities to the United States, which Rubio says funds criminal organizations and damages the American art market.

Sources: bta.bg