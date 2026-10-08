Strike in Spain after death of woman evicted from home

Spanish unions have called a general strike on November 11 over the housing crisis, high costs and the size of wages. The decision comes after the death of 87-year-old Maria del Carmen Abascal, known as Maricarmen, whose forced eviction from her home in Madrid sparked protests across the country.

The call was made by the General Union of Workers and the Trade Union Confederation of Workers' Committees. The two largest unions are calling for “mobilization for better pay, decent housing and the introduction of price controls due to inflation that is eating away at our purchasing power“.

Maricarmén's case has become a symbol

Abascal had lived in her home for about seven decades. She was carried out of her home on a stretcher and then admitted to hospital. Footage of the forced eviction sparked the discontent of tens of thousands of people who took to the streets demanding stronger protection for tenants and measures against rising housing prices.

The woman's death was confirmed, after which Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez offered his condolences. Her case has become a symbol of the consequences of the housing crisis and the difficulties faced by low-income earners and renters in Spain.

The protests have also put political pressure on the government. Sanchez has called early parliamentary elections after failing to push through measures to solve the housing problem in parliament. The strike, scheduled for November 11, will take place before the vote and will put housing, wages and purchasing power among the main topics of the pre-election debate.

The unions link their demands to rising inflation and are pushing for action to limit the pressure on households. The strike is expected to unite labor and civil society organizations around demands for more affordable housing, higher incomes and price controls.

Sources: bta.bg