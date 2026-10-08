Europe seeks unified response to hybrid threats

Europe must give a unified response to threats to peace, security and democratic values, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said. At the same time, Britain and Germany are launching a new partnership against sabotage, cyberattacks and attacks on critical infrastructure.

Steinmeier made his appeal on October 7 in Paris during a reception at the German embassy, as part of his state visit to France. The occasion for his speech was the third anniversary of the attack carried out by “Hamas“ in Israel on October 7, 2023.

“European democracies are facing a challenge they have not faced since World War II, coming from both outside and inside“, the German president said, quoted by DPA.

In his words, Germany and France must lead Europe together and come up with “a categorical and unified European policy“. Steinmeier called the anniversary of the attack in Israel a reminder of the need for a stronger commitment to peace and security.

“Now, more than ever, Europe must stand united and self-confident in defense of the values that make us who we are: respect for human dignity, peace, freedom and democracy,“ said Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

On October 8, the German president is expected to be received with full military honors by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The visit also has a farewell character, as both will leave their posts in 2027.

London and Berlin unite their actions

Great Britain and Germany are launching a joint partnership to counter hybrid threats. It will include the exchange of information and coordination of actions to monitor, deter and prevent sabotage, cyberattacks and attacks on critical infrastructure, Downing Street announced.

The beginning of the cooperation is connected with the meeting in Berlin between British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. According to the British side, the threat comes from various adversaries, “most notably from Russia“, and goes beyond the borders of Europe.

The new partnership should help the two countries detect and disrupt actions aimed at infrastructure, business and democratic institutions. According to Reuters, the British government has already taken steps to inform the defense industry and critical infrastructure operators about the risks associated with Russia.

On Monday, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service warned that "the confrontation with Russia that we are facing has acquired a new, more dangerous dimension". In September, Germany said that Moscow was behind an attempted drone attack on Leipzig/Halle airport in August.

Sources: bta.bg