Woman and four children die in fire in Russia

A woman and four children have died in a fire in an apartment on the fourth floor of a residential building in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory. The fire broke out early in the morning on “Gamarnika“ Street. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the flames engulfed household items on an area of 10 square meters, and the fire was extinguished in 43 minutes.

The mother and six children were in the apartment. Neighbors managed to save two of them before the arrival of firefighters. The children, aged 6 and 10, were taken to hospital.

“The condition of one is of moderate severity, and the other girl is out of danger“, announced the governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Dmitry Demeshin. He instructed the regional health ministry to provide the necessary medical assistance and support for the two rescued children.

A criminal case has been opened

The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case for causing the death of two or more persons by negligence. The investigation is being conducted under Part 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code.

Investigators and investigators from the fire supervision are working at the scene. Fire-technical, forensic and criminalistic expertise have been appointed to establish the causes of the fire, the Investigative Committee reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations indicated that there was no autonomous fire detector in the apartment. The causes of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the five victims are yet to be clarified.

Sources: rbc.ru, amurpress.info