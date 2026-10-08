France suspends stun grenades after student seriously injured

The French government is temporarily suspending the use of stun grenades during protests by high school students. The decision comes after a 15-year-old boy lost his arm during a demonstration. The measure was announced amid ongoing school and university protests across the country.

A new nationwide rally by high school students is scheduled for today. Other key sectors are joining the demonstrations. One of the unions has announced a 24-hour strike at refineries and one of the largest gas station chains.

Lecornu: Police have not received an order to clash

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that law enforcement agencies had not received instructions to clash with protesting students. According to him, their mission is to protect property, but above all people, to enforce the law and to ensure access to educational institutions.

„Law enforcement agencies have not received instructions to clash with high school students. Their mission is to protect property, but above all people, to enforce the law and to ensure access to educational institutions,“ said Lecornu.

The prime minister stressed that police actions must be proportionate, especially in a difficult context. He reiterated his support for law enforcement officers and said the government must listen to the concerns of students.

Protests are expanding

Demonstrations in France continue to grow, with representatives of other sectors joining the student movement. Strikes at refineries and gas stations are putting additional pressure on the government.

Lecornu said that in the eight months until the presidential election, the cabinet would act pragmatically to meet the expectations of high school students. He did not specify any specific new measures, but assured that the concerns of young people would be addressed.

Sources: nova.bg, investing.com