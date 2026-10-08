Moldova builds anti-drone protection zones along the border with Ukraine

Moldova is starting to build anti-drone protection zones along the border crossings with Ukraine. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Daniela Misail-Nikitin, quoted by “Ukrainska Pravda“, reports Focus.

According to the minister, the facilities will be intended for shelters for people in the event of an attack or the threat of drone strikes.

The plans of the Ministry of Internal Affairs provide that Moldovan border guards will no longer be located on Ukrainian territory. The necessary changes at two border crossing points have already been made, Misail-Nikitin reported.

In places where Moldovan customs and border guards have previously worked together with their Ukrainian colleagues on the Ukrainian side of the border, the Moldovan officers will be relocated to buildings on the territory of Moldova. In addition, additional shelters will be built for them to protect them from possible drone attacks.

„Ukrainska Pravda“ recalls that on October 5 at the border checkpoint „Palanka - Mayaki - Udobnoye“ during Russian shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure, a shell hit a passenger bus. It then ricocheted and hit the booth where the border guards were.