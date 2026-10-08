France: Britain always welcome back to EU

French Economy and Finance Minister Roland Lescure has said Britain is always welcome to return to the European Union. His comments came after British Prime Minister Andy Burnham allowed the Labour Party to make a commitment to re-joining the bloc in its next election manifesto, PA Media and DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

In an interview with the BBC, Lescure stressed that the decision on whether to reinstate membership was up to British society. At the same time, he said that the United Kingdom would be readmitted to the EU if the British people choose this path.

“The British people made the decision on Brexit and that is, of course, their right“, said the French minister. “But I can only tell them one thing: come back whenever you want“, he added.

Lescure's comment followed a speech by Burnham at the Labour Party conference. It was the first conference he had attended since taking office as prime minister.

The British prime minister stressed that this was not about “having a hasty referendum“ on EU membership. According to him, a political consensus on the future relationship between Britain and Brussels must first be reached. Burnham, however, said that if British society showed a desire for the country to rejoin the EU, he could commit to the referendum issue in the next Labour Party election manifesto.

In his speech to the convention, Burnham also said that Brexit had done “more harm than good“. He promised to present concrete options for Britain at the UK-EU summit, which he said would take place in November.

Later on “ITV News“ the British leader said: “I cannot avoid the question of Europe if I am to present a credible 10-year plan for the UK“.

“We need to assess where we are, where they are and see what is a realistic and viable approach in all the areas that we have mentioned, and then start a dialogue on that issue“, Burnham added.

He also indicated that his “instinct“ tells him that the UK “is better to be closer“ to the EU, “given all the threats“ that are seen around the world.

The British Prime Minister's statement was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Sanchez said he would welcome the UK back into the EU with "open arms".

Meanwhile, Burnham will meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz today. Defence and security are expected to be the main topics of discussion between the two.