Survey: 56% of Ukrainians allow territorial concessions in exchange for security guarantees

56% of Ukrainians believe that in order to end the war, their country should make territorial concessions to Russia if real security guarantees are provided by the US and Europe. This is shown by a survey by the sociological group “Rating“, quoted by UNIAN, reports News.bg.

Another 3% of respondents are of the opinion that Ukraine should make territorial concessions regardless of the conditions. At the same time, 35% oppose any territorial concessions to Russia.

How Ukrainians see the path to ending the war

When asked what they think is the real path to ending the war, 57% point to the search for a compromise solution through negotiations with the participation of other countries.

26% believe that a compromise should be sought through direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Another 9% reject negotiations and support the continuation of the struggle until the complete liberation of all territories.

The survey participants were also asked which of two statements they agree with more. 50% say that peace is more important than any victory, while 41% believe that victory is more important than any peace. Another 9% indicated that it was difficult for them to answer.

How is the course of the war assessed

As for the general perception of the development of the war, 26% of respondents believe that Ukraine is winning. For comparison, in August this share was 5 percentage points higher.

62% are of the opinion that neither side is winning the war.

Another 6% believe that the advantage is on the side of Russia. This indicator has increased by 2 percentage points compared to August.

Who should decide on a possible exchange of territories for peace

The majority of Ukrainians - 68% - believe that the final decision on a possible exchange of territories for peace should be made through a referendum.

17% believe that this is the task of the president, while 9% believe that the issue should be resolved by the Verkhovna Rada.

Regarding the preferred scenario for ending the war, 57% support first achieving a cessation of hostilities, and then seeking a compromise through negotiations.

13% are in favor of restoring the borders to their status as of February 23, 2022.

Another 21% support the return of Crimea and Donbas.