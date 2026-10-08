Zaluzhny leads in trust among Ukrainian politicians

Valery Zaluzhny is the politician with the highest trust among Ukrainians, a new survey by the sociological group “Rating“ shows. The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK is completely trusted by 30% of respondents, while another 34% tend to trust him. The share of distrust in him is 25% - 13% tend to not trust him, and 12% do not trust him at all.

“Rating“ conducted the survey between October 3 and 5 among 1,000 adult respondents in Ukraine. The interviews were conducted by telephone using the CATI method, and the maximum error is 3.1 percentage points at a confidence probability of 0.95. The sample does not include temporarily occupied territories and areas without Ukrainian mobile communication.

Zelensky and Budanov have equal overall trust

Volodymyr Zelensky takes second place. The president receives 27% full trust and 26% answered “rather trust“. At the same time, 17% of respondents tend to distrust him, and 23% say they do not trust him at all.

In third place is Kirill Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. 23% of respondents trust him completely, and 30% tend to trust him. Distrust of him is 31% – 15% rather and 16% completely.

The official summary of the survey states: „Valery Zaluzhny: they trust him – 64%, they do not trust him – 25%.“ With Zelensky and Budanov, the overall trust also reaches 53%, but the share of people who do not trust the president is higher – 40% against 31% for Budanov.

Fedorov is fourth, Khmara remains poorly known

Former Defense Minister Mikhailo Fedorov is fourth in the ranking. 12% of respondents trust him completely, and 26% rather trust him. Accordingly, 12% rather do not trust him, and 13% do not trust him at all.

The acting Minister of Defense Yevgeny Khmara takes fifth place. The results for him are 11% full trust, 18% rather trust, 9% rather distrust and 7% completely distrust. However, the largest share is among people who have not heard of him - 43%.

Poroshenko with the highest negative rating

Former President Petro Poroshenko has the highest negative rating among politicians in the study. 7% trust him completely, and 17% rather trust him. At the same time, 22% rather do not trust him, and 48% do not trust him at all. Thus, the total share of distrust in him reaches 70%.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sibiga is the least known participant in the ranking. 48% of the respondents stated that they had not heard of him. Among the remaining 7% trust him completely, 17% rather trust him, 9% rather do not trust him, and another 9% do not trust him at all.

Sources: unian.net