Ukrainian negotiators will visit the US for talks in the next two days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. He called on his American counterpart Donald Trump to increase pressure on Russia.

Zelensky made the statement during a visit to the northern Ukrainian town of Pryluky, which has been under attack by Russia. According to him, diplomatic efforts cannot be combined with parallel talks about future economic projects.

Call for expansion of “Starlink“

“You cannot, on the one hand, negotiate with the Russians about future economic projects, and on the other hand, say that we are in some kind of diplomatic stalemate“, Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president warned that China is developing an analogue of the American satellite system “Starlink“ and is cooperating with Russia on this issue.

“The Chinese are making progress and sharing it with Russia“, Zelensky said.

He again called on the US to expand the coverage of “Starlink“ on Ukrainian territory. According to Zelensky, this would give Ukraine additional opportunities to counter Russian missile launchers.

Kiev to expand its sanctions list

Zelensky described the European Union's decision to lift sanctions against Russian billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman as a “terrible mistake”.

In Priluki, the Ukrainian president said that Kiev would respond by including 10 more individuals on its own sanctions list. He did not specify the names of the people who would be added or when the decision would be published.

The upcoming visit of the Ukrainian team to the United States will take place against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic contacts between Kiev and Washington and calls from the Ukrainian side for stronger American pressure on Moscow.

Sources: bta.bg