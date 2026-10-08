Iran may respond within a few days to the US position on the proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. According to him, Tehran is still considering Washington's response, and the diplomatic process is ongoing.

“The diplomatic process is still underway“, Araghchi said, quoted by the Iranian news agency “Tasnim“ and by Reuters.

The Iranian proposal envisages the strategic sea route to be reopened within seven days. In his statement, Araghchi did not specify a specific deadline for Tehran's final response, but said it could be given "within a few days."

Exchanged accusations between Tehran and Washington

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai accused US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of "distorting historical facts."

“Distorting historical facts cannot erase from public consciousness the reality of repeated violations of commitments by the US,“ Baghai said.

His reaction followed Rubio's statement that Tehran "has repeatedly missed the opportunity for an agreement." Thus, the two sides continued their public dispute about the reasons why an agreement has not been reached so far.

It has not yet been announced what the American position will be on Iran's next response. What is confirmed is that Tehran continues to consider Washington's proposal and expects to formulate its reaction in the coming days.

Sources: bta.bg