Yemeni Houthis have urged workers at all Saudi oil facilities to leave their workplaces as the facilities could be attacked. The warning came amid escalating military action against Riyadh-backed forces in Yemen.

“Employees at all oil facilities must leave the facilities that are targets for our forces so as not to put their lives at risk“, Houthis spokesman Yahya Sariyah wrote in Aix, quoted by Agence France-Presse. The statement did not give a specific deadline for leaving the facilities.

The warning is aimed at workers in the oil industry, including staff at facilities that the Houthis say could be hit regardless of whether they have been attacked before. The group also repeated its call for airlines and travelers to avoid Saudi Arabia.

Passengers urged to check their flights

Riyadh International Airport has been attacked again, Agence France-Presse reports. In a statement published in Aix, the airport urged travelers to check in advance whether their flights have been canceled or changed.

“Please contact your airline and confirm the status of your flight before heading to the airport“, the statement said.

At this stage, there is no confirmed information on the number of casualties or the extent of damage in the attack on the airport. It was not reported which specific oil facilities the Houthis have targeted.

The development is part of an escalation between the Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi-backed forces in the Yemeni conflict. The new warning puts both the operation of oil facilities and air traffic in the kingdom at risk.

Sources: bta.bg, lbcgroup.tv