Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

Poland has scrambled military aviation due to Russian strikes on the western regions of Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces announced. The country's airspace has been continuously monitored, and the necessary forces and assets have been activated according to current procedures.

“In connection with the strikes by the Russian Federation on targets in the western part of Ukraine, carried out using air attack means, military aviation is operating in Polish airspace“, the command's statement said.

Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been put on the highest alert. The Polish military said that subordinate forces remain ready for an immediate response.

Poland activates aviation again

On October 7, the Polish armed forces had already activated aviation and put air defense forces on alert due to a massive combined Russian strike on Ukraine. Ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, were used at that time.

On the evening of October 8, Russian drones attacked the western part of Ukraine. Among the affected places was Ivano-Frankivsk, where a fire broke out when debris from a drone fell. A man died.

The Polish command did not report any violation of the country's airspace. His statement made it clear that the actions were taken as a preventive measure due to the fighting near the Polish border.