ICE agent shoots man in New York

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot a man in the Marble Hill neighborhood of New York. The shooting occurred on Thursday around 4 p.m. local time near West 225th Street and Marble Hill Avenue, CNN and CBS News reported.

The victim was taken to the hospital, was conscious, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening, the New York Police Department said. It specified that its officers were not involved in the shooting and were not at the scene at the time of the incident. Witnesses told police they heard between five and six shots.

Initial reports vary

According to preliminary information cited by CNN, ICE immigration enforcement officers approached a person they wanted to detain and then opened fire. However, CBS News reports that the person shot may not have been the target of the arrest. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

According to CNN, two agents were also injured in the incident and received medical attention. A federal official said one of them may have been injured in a car accident, but it was unclear whether it was part of the operation or the subsequent response.

Child was in the car

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said initial reports indicated a 5-year-old child was in the car when the shots were fired, but was not physically injured. He said multiple shots were fired.

“New Yorkers deserve to know exactly what happened and why”, said New York State Governor Kathy Hochul after being briefed on the incident. She demanded that federal authorities provide a full and transparent account of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Federal investigation

The Department of Homeland Security described the operation as targeted and said an ICE officer used his weapon in the incident. The department did not specify what exactly led to the shooting. An FBI team was sent to the scene to assist federal authorities in their investigation.

Additional police teams were sent to the area for crowd control and evidence preservation. A damaged gray car with a bullet hole in the windshield was seen at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources: kvia.com, cbsnews.com, apnews.com