44 European organizations call for measures against China

Forty-four European industry associations have called on European Union countries to take immediate measures against China's trade practices. According to the organizations, they threaten European production and pose a risk of new job losses.

The initiative involves representatives of the metallurgy, chemical industry and automotive parts production. The call comes a week before EU leaders gather in Brussels to discuss relations with China and the growing trade deficit, which exceeds 1 billion euros a day.

Associations want faster trade protection

Industry organizations are urging the European Union to use all available trade protection instruments more effectively and to extend the scope of measures to entire value chains.

„The European Union must use all available tools to impose trade protection measures more effectively.“

The associations warn that the implementation of new measures must not lead to negative consequences for close European partners such as Britain, Norway and Switzerland. They also say the European Commission needs more staff to process incoming complaints more quickly.

Among the proposals is the creation of new tools against market distortions caused by state intervention. The organizations define this as a necessary addition to existing procedures to protect European industry.

Franco-German proposals and talks with Beijing

At the upcoming summit, EU leaders will discuss Franco-German proposals to expand trade defense measures. The document was published on Monday, ahead of the meeting in Brussels.

In parallel, European Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič is on a two-day visit to Beijing, which ends on Friday. He is trying to convince China to limit exports to the European Union in a specific sector, and the article indicates that it is most likely hybrid cars.

The next meeting of European leaders will show whether the call of industrial organizations will lead to the acceleration of trade protection procedures and new general measures against Chinese imports.

Sources: bta.bg