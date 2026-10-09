Ukraine to pay IMF $170 million on October 9

Ukraine is to pay the International Monetary Fund about $170.2 million on October 9. The payment is for 125,737,500 special drawing rights - the fund's unit of account - and is under the rapid financing instrument RFI.

According to the IMF's updated schedule, Ukraine's total obligations to the fund for 2026 amount to 527,432,828 special drawing rights. At the exchange rate used for the calculations, this is approximately $719 million. The amount includes payments on principal, fees, interest and surcharges.

Before the payment on October 9, Ukraine also had a liability of 61,170,833 special drawing rights on October 5, or about $82.2 million. After the October transfers, payments remain on the schedule in November and December.

Payments remain in November and December

On November 1, several payments on fees and interest are scheduled, the total value of which is over 152 million special drawing rights. On November 24, a repayment of 62,500,000 special drawing rights under a standby agreement follows, and on December 9 – another 125,737,500 SDRs under the RFI.

The IMF explicitly states: “The projected fees, interest rates, and maturities are preliminary“. This means that the final amounts may change depending on the terms of the programs and the Fund's calculations.

The payments are related to several credit instruments

Ukraine is servicing obligations under various arrangements with the IMF, including the RFI, the Stand-By Arrangement, and the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). In July, the Fund's Executive Board approved the first review of the new four-year EFF program, which allowed the allocation of 503 million SDRs, or about $690 million. The total amount of the program is about $8.1 billion for the period 2026-2029.

“Timely and predictable external support remains vital“ for the implementation of the program and the restoration of Ukraine's debt sustainability, said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

By the end of the year, Kiev must provide funds not only for upcoming payments to the fund, but also to service its remaining government obligations. The specific amount of payments to the IMF remains dependent on updates to the schedule and the exchange rate between the special drawing rights and the US dollar.

Sources: kommersant.ru, en.interfax.com.ua