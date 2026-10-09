Greece and Turkey strengthen cooperation against organized crime and illegal migration

The fight against cross-border organized crime, terrorism and extremism, as well as the fight against illegal migration were among the main topics of the meeting between the Greek Minister of Citizen Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis and the visiting Turkish Minister of Interior Mustafa Ciftci in Athens. The conversation took place last night, the news portal “Voriya“ reported, BTA reports.

The meeting is part of the contacts between the two countries to strengthen security cooperation and continues the efforts undertaken at the meeting of the High Council for Cooperation between Greece and Turkey in February in Ankara.

During the conversation, Chrysochoidis stressed the need for a more intensive exchange of information and strengthening of operational interaction between the services. He paid special attention to Turkish citizens who participate in the activities of criminal groups on the territory of Greece.

For his part, Ciftci expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation achieved between the services of the two countries. The Turkish minister also pointed out the cooperation with Bulgaria in the fight against human trafficking networks, noting that it is already yielding positive results.

Çiftçi invited his Greek counterpart to participate in the meeting of the Trilateral Cooperation Mechanism, which will be held in November in Turkey.

Earlier yesterday, the Turkish Minister of Interior also spoke with the Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum, Thanos Plevris.