Ukrainian drones set fire to Russian factory, killing and injuring both sides

A Ukrainian drone attack has set fire to a factory in the village of Redkino, in Russia's Tver region. The region's governor, Vitaly Korolev, said the fire had been extinguished, Reuters reported, citing BTA.

Another Ukrainian attack in the border region of Belgorod killed two people and wounded four, including a child. The information comes from TASS, which refers to local authorities.

Nine more people were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the central Russian Kaluga region.

Meanwhile, Russian strikes have caused casualties and injuries in several Ukrainian regions.

A Russian bombing in the city of Zaporizhia, in eastern Ukraine, killed one person and injured seven others, including a child. This was reported by regional governor Ivan Fedorov on the Telegram app.

A 67-year-old man was killed in a Russian airstrike in the western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk. A fire broke out after debris from a downed drone fell, said the head of the regional administration, Svetlana Onishchuk, quoted by “Ukrinform“.

Earlier, Onishchuk warned that the Russian armed forces were attacking the Transcarpathian region. In response, air defense forces were put on alert.