Malkina: Kremlin imitates negotiations without seeking results

Negotiations with the Kremlin have no real basis for a result, because Moscow's interests diverge from those of Ukraine and its allies. This was stated by the doctor of political sciences and professor at the Kyiv National University “Taras Shevchenko“ Anna Malkina on the air of “Freedom“ TV.

According to her, Russia is using the topic of peace initiatives as an imitation while continuing to strike Ukrainian cities. Malkina believes that Moscow is also relying on pressure on European countries through threats and fear.

“These negotiations have no basis for achieving a result due to the divergent interests of the Kremlin, Ukraine and its allies“, Malkina said.

According to the political scientist, the US and European countries approach the negotiations as rational participants seeking a compromise. However, she argues that the Russian strategy is moving in the opposite direction: the more the Russian economy and Russian forces are exhausted, the higher the escalation and pressure on the civilian population.

Discrepancy between diplomatic signals and actions

Malkina said that, in her opinion, Western mediators mistakenly assume that the Kremlin is primarily pursuing territorial gains. This, she said, created unjustified expectations that a peace agreement could be reached.

Her position coincides with the assessment expressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on October 5. At that time, he stated that Russia was not moving from escalation to negotiations and that Moscow was focused on strikes against Ukraine and destabilizing actions in Europe. Zelensky also said that he expected the United States to organize a trilateral meeting in October, but stressed that it also required readiness on the Russian side.

On September 7, Zelensky described the resumption of the negotiation process as important, regardless of the form. He indicated that American representatives had discussed with the Ukrainian side the possibilities of renewing diplomatic contacts.

Diplomacy remains necessary

Despite her critical assessment, Malkina said that diplomatic channels were mandatory. According to her, they are needed for the exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian citizens and servicemen held in Russian captivity.

In the conversation, she also touched on the economic consequences of the war. Malkina said that Ukraine has lost a significant part of its production capacity. This creates a discrepancy between the country's ability to legally export goods to the European market and the real ability to produce enough.

According to her, the immediate priority is supplying the domestic market, in parallel with bringing Ukrainian legislation into line with European Union requirements.

Sources: uatv.ua, president.gov.ua