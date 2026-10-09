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Estonia: NATO could cut off Russia's access to the Baltic Sea in hours

Estonia: NATO could cut off Russia's access to the Baltic Sea in hours

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said the alliance could quickly deploy 50,000 combat troops, and a similar scenario could also affect Kaliningrad

Oct 9, 2026 12:09 56

Estonia: NATO could cut off Russia's access to the Baltic Sea in hours - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

NATO could cut off Russia's access to the Baltic Sea within hours, said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, quoted by the British newspaper The Times, reports News.bg.

„We are capable of deploying a force of 50,000 experienced combat troops within hours. […] We could close the Baltic Sea within a few hours,“ Tsahkna pointed out.

According to the Estonian foreign minister, such an action could lead to a blockade of the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad and deprive Russia of revenues from the sale of raw materials.