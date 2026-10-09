NATO could cut off Russia's access to the Baltic Sea within hours, said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, quoted by the British newspaper The Times, reports News.bg.

„We are capable of deploying a force of 50,000 experienced combat troops within hours. […] We could close the Baltic Sea within a few hours,“ Tsahkna pointed out.

According to the Estonian foreign minister, such an action could lead to a blockade of the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad and deprive Russia of revenues from the sale of raw materials.