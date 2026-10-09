NATO countries are taking actions that could turn the war in Europe into a reality and lead to a global nuclear threat. This was stated by Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the "Other Ukraine" movement, quoted by the TASS agency, reports Focus.

In an article published on the movement's website, Medvedchuk criticized the Ukrainian company Fire Point, describing it as an "ugly symbiosis of Ukraine's boundless corruption and the meanness of NATO countries". According to him, the actions of Western countries are pushing the Ukrainian people towards continuing the fighting, which he described as a senseless massacre.

Medvedchuk said that support for Ukraine is contributing to the expansion of the geographical scope of the war and its escalation. He questioned the possibility of achieving a just peace against the backdrop of supplies that, in his opinion, allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory.

“What kind of just peace can we talk about when Zelensky's Ukraine is equipped with everything it needs to strike deep into Russia, and corrupt Ukrainian officials are paid for it?“, he wrote.

According to him, such a development could have serious consequences not only for the participants in the conflict, but also for international security.

“All this could cost the world dearly, as NATO countries are doing everything possible to ensure that war in Europe becomes a reality, which could lead to a global nuclear threat,“, Medvedchuk said.