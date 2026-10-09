Turkey proposed two security corridors in the Black Sea

Turkey has presented to Russia and Ukraine a draft agreement that provides for a moratorium on military operations in the Black Sea and two separate routes for civilian vessels. The proposal was published by the Turkish newspaper “Milliyet“, quoted by News.bg.

According to the project, Ukrainian ships will be able to move towards the Bosphorus along the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria. For Russian vessels, a route along the coasts of Georgia and Turkey is provided.

Consultations continue

Moscow and Kiev are still discussing the proposed document, and so far there is no information about a final agreement being reached or a specific date for its signing. If approved, the regime would cover all commercial vessels, and Russia and Ukraine would have to stop attacks on them.

The design resembles the 2022 Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was negotiated with the mediation of Turkey and the United Nations. The new proposal is aimed at ensuring safe civilian shipping by pre-separating routes.

Moscow declares readiness for negotiations

Russian President Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary, commented earlier on reports of planned talks on a ceasefire in the Black Sea mediated by Turkey and the UN.

“The Russian side is always open to negotiations“, Peskov said.

His statement does not mean that an agreement has been reached on the Turkish proposal. The announcements about the initiative are related to the discussion of a possible mechanism for protecting commercial shipping, and not to an already implemented regime.

Erdogan discussed the topic with Putin

On October 7, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, Erdogan stressed the importance of shipping safety in the Black Sea and confirmed Ankara's readiness to assist in establishing direct contact between Moscow and Kiev.

The next step is for Russia and Ukraine to provide answers on the project. Until an agreement is reached, the proposed corridors remain part of diplomatic consultations, without representing an effective guarantee for the safety of ships.

Sources: news.bg, kommersant.ru, internazionale.it