Vietnam calls for complete elimination of weapons of mass destruction and strengthening international disarmament

Vietnam reaffirmed its commitment to supporting all efforts for the complete elimination of weapons of mass destruction. At the same time, the country insists on guaranteeing the legitimate right of states to use science and technology for peaceful purposes in compliance with international law, the UN Charter and major multilateral disarmament treaties. This was reported by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), BTA reports.

The position was presented by Vietnam's permanent representative to the UN Do Hung Viet during the general debate in the First Committee of the General Assembly of the organization, which considers issues of disarmament and international security. The meeting was held in New York within the framework of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The Vietnamese diplomat noted that over the past year, the international security environment has deteriorated, trust between countries has weakened, and opportunities for dialogue have decreased. According to him, more and more countries are resorting to military means to resolve security-related problems, which is putting the multilateral system of international cooperation under serious pressure.

Call for greater progress in nuclear disarmament

Regarding the results of the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Do Hung Viet called on states to improve mechanisms for assessing the implementation of the treaty and to fulfill their commitments.

He stressed that nuclear-weapon states must strengthen dialogue with each other in order to reduce nuclear risks. He said it was also necessary to comply with their obligations under Article 6 of the NPT and to make concrete progress in nuclear arms control and nuclear disarmament.

Vietnam also emphasized the importance of international cooperation to limit the spread of small arms and light weapons. Among the country's priorities are also addressing the consequences of anti-personnel mines and unexploded ordnance left after armed conflicts.

Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and peaceful uses of space

Among other priorities listed by the Vietnamese representative are the expansion of multilateral dialogue on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and the regulation of new technologies.

Hanoi also stressed the need to reserve outer space for peaceful purposes. According to Do Hung Viet, all countries, especially developing ones, should have equal and sustainable access to space technologies and services.

Amidst deepening international controversies, the diplomat called on countries to continue to seek dialogue, listen to each other's positions and abide by generally accepted international principles.

He stressed that global disarmament mechanisms must become more effective, transparent and inclusive to create more opportunities for reaching agreement between countries.