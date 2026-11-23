Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called on the countries of the Baltic region to use their influence over Ukraine to ensure stability in the Baltic Sea. His statement came after the attack on the Russian dry cargo ship Sparta II, which was en route to Kaliningrad.

Peskov said that Moscow was observing an „expansion of terrorist activity“ in the area and that this was further increasing tensions between the coastal states.

„This is a very dangerous trend – the expansion of terrorist activity in the Baltic Sea region,“ Peskov said.

He did not specify which particular actions by Kyiv he considered „terrorist“, but linked his remarks to the incident on November 21, when the Sparta II was attacked in international waters in the Gulf of Finland. The ship was damaged and subsequently entered Finland’s territorial waters. The attack was confirmed by Finnish authorities, who reported a drone strike against the vessel.

Lithuania denied claims of involvement

Following the incident, claims emerged in Russia that Ukraine had used the airspace of a Baltic state to direct the attack against the ship. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys rejected the allegations and said that Lithuania had not authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in Russia.

On the same day, reports emerged in the Kaliningrad region of possible drone activity. According to the published information, this was the first such incident in the region since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The ship was en route to Kaliningrad

Sparta II is a Russian dry cargo ship that was sailing through the Baltic Sea toward Kaliningrad. After the strike, a fire broke out on board and the crew was evacuated. The vessel remained in the Gulf of Finland area before efforts were made to tow it into Russian waters.

Reserve Captain Andrey Ryzhenko suggested that the attack could have been a provocation, but said that it was more likely that the strikes had indeed taken place. He identified Kaliningrad as the main base of Russia’s Baltic Fleet and described the incident as a serious signal to Moscow about the importance of the Baltic Sea.

Peskov did not announce any specific subsequent actions by Russia, but his appeal to the Baltic states places the incident in the broader context of growing tensions surrounding maritime routes and military infrastructure in the region.

Sources: unian.net, aljazeera.com, apnews.com