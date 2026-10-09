Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize

Navinetem “Navi“ Pillay has won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for “her efforts to promote peace and international law“, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced in Oslo. The South African lawyer is 85 years old and is among the most recognizable figures in international justice.

The chairman of the committee, Jørgen Vatne Fridnes, said Pillay's work “is a source of hope and inspiration for all who strive for a more peaceful world“. The award comes against a backdrop of increasing wars and conflicts and political pressure on judges and institutions related to international law.

Career in international justice

Pillai was the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014. Before that, she was a judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda for eight years, heading the institution for four years. She later served as a judge at the International Criminal Court.

Her professional biography includes cases of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and sexual violence during conflicts. Pillai has also served as an ad hoc judge at the International Court.

First steps during apartheid

In 1967, Pillai became the first woman to open a law firm in Natal province. She is also the first black woman to be appointed as a judge on the High Court of South Africa. As a lawyer, she defends opponents of apartheid and works on cases related to the rights of detainees and victims of violence.

Pillai is one of the founders of the international women's rights organization “Equality Now“. As UN High Commissioner, she focuses on the fight against impunity, the protection of minorities and the responsibility of states for human rights violations.

The Prize and Ceremony

The Nobel Peace Prize is worth 12 million Swedish kronor, or about 1.2 million dollars. The award ceremony will take place in Oslo on December 10, the date on which the founder of the awards, Alfred Nobel, died in 1896.

This is the fifth Nobel Prize to be announced in 2026, following the prizes for medicine, physics, chemistry and literature. In 2025, the peace prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

Sources: reuters.com, apnews.com