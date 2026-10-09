Greece gives €10,000 to people who settle permanently in border areas

Greece is expanding its program to encourage permanent settlement in border areas, offering financial assistance of €10,000 to people who move there. Applications open on Wednesday, October 14. This was announced by the Minister of Social Cohesion and Family Affairs Domna Michailidou, quoted by the newspaper “Kathimerini“, reports News.bg.

The initiative, which was initially introduced in the northeastern region of Evros, will now also cover the regional units of Kilkis, Florina, Kastoria, Drama, Pella, Grevena, Kozani, Serres, Ioannina and Thesprotia.

According to a joint ministerial decision, the program will include seven of the eight municipalities in the regional unit of Ioannina, as well as the municipalities of Souli and Filiates in Thesprotia.

More relaxed application conditions

The renewed program provides for more flexible eligibility criteria. The requirement for applicants to prove that they work in the area in which they intend to settle is eliminated. The aim is to facilitate the relocation of people working remotely, as well as others who do not need local employment.

According to Mihailidou, instead, applicants will have to maintain or rent housing in the relevant area. The program will no longer be limited to rural settlements, but will also cover urban centers.

The circle of people who can receive support is also expanding. It includes Greek citizens living in other European Union countries, as well as graduates of higher education in the specified regions who decide to stay there after graduation. Households moving to settlements of different sizes, including cities, will also be eligible to participate.

10,000 euros in two installments

The financial assistance will be paid in two stages. Once the application is approved, applicants will receive an initial €5,000 to cover part of the relocation costs.

The remaining €5,000 will be paid after the recipient has lived permanently in the relevant area for one year.

To apply, proof of primary residence and documents proving ownership or rental of a home will be required. In the case of rental property, the contract must be valid for at least three years.