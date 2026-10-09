Drones and electronic equipment found in the possession of a detained Russian propagandist in Montenegro

The head of the Russian information network “Ribar“ Mikhail Zvinchuk was detained in Montenegro together with his wife Valeria Zvinchuk and three other people. The operation was carried out in the town of Risan, in the Bay of Kotor region, by the Tivat Security Department in cooperation with the National Security Agency of Montenegro.

Drones, digital equipment, electronic devices and phones were found in the detention. A criminal investigation is underway against the group, and there has been no public announcement of charges or a court decision yet.

Investigating alleged hybrid activity

“The police and ANB will take additional measures to protect national security“, reports the Montenegrin newspaper “Viesti“, citing sources in the security sector.

According to “Viesti“, Montenegrin services had information about the arrival of representatives of the network and monitored their stay for several days. The alleged purpose of the visit was to film a documentary on bringing Montenegro's visa policy into line with European Union standards.

Sources to the publication claim that the planned content was intended to portray European integration as a politically motivated process that could have negative consequences for tourism, economic stability and national interests of Montenegro. These allegations are part of the ongoing investigation and have not been confirmed by publicly announced accusations.

The operation is related to suspicions of hybrid activity of the “Ribar“ network. Britain and the United States have linked it to Kremlin propaganda and foreign information influence operations. Zvinchuk is under British sanctions, and the U.S. State Department has included him on a list of individuals who, according to U.S. authorities, are involved in malicious operations to influence the U.S. election process.

The American program “Rewards for Justice“ is offering up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of foreign actors involved in US election interference, including alleged associates of “Ribar“. Montenegrin police and security services are yet to decide what further action will be taken against those detained.

Sources: vijesti.me, pravda.com.ua