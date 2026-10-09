Drones hit Russian refinery over 1,700 km from Ukraine

Drones attacked the Lukoil-Ukhtaneftepererabotka oil refinery in the Russian city of Ukhta, Komi Republic. The plant is located more than 1,700 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine, and according to the statement of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the distance is about 1,900 kilometers.

In published online footage, a thick column of black smoke is visible above the plant. The available information does not indicate the extent of the damage and the possible suspension of production.

What Zelensky said

Vladimir Zelensky confirmed the strike on the Ukhta refinery and announced that the Omsk oil refinery was also hit. According to him, the attack on the Ukhta plant was carried out by An-196 RS drones.

„Another strike was carried out on a Russian oil refinery in Omsk - one of the largest plants, as well as on the Ukhta refinery, located 1,900 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine. The target in Ukhta was hit by An-196 RS drones, which fly about 2,500 kilometers, and the day before, FP-6, modified FP-1, were used at the Omsk refinery, Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president did not provide details about the damage caused. The strike on the Ukhta plant was reported a day after the attack on the Omsk oil refinery, which is located more than 2,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The Ukhta plant

“Lukoil-Ukhtaneftepererabotka“ was built in 1934 and is among the oldest oil refineries in Russia. The plant processes heavy high-sulfur oil, and its installed capacity is about 4.2 million tons per year.

Its main products include motor gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil, and road and construction bitumen. The fuels are mainly supplied to the Northwestern and Central Federal Districts of Russia, and part of the production is exported through Baltic ports.

Ukrainian drones also attacked the plant in February 2026.

Strikes on Russian oil infrastructure

On October 8, Ukrainian forces reported hitting the Omsk Refinery with modernized FP-1 drones. The Omsk plant is considered the largest oil refining complex in Russia.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevgeny Khmara said that Ukrainian forces have already hit 51% of Russia's oil refining capacity. According to him, this is affecting the Russian economy, warfighting capabilities and the supply of Russian troops.

Sources: unian.net