Russia will have to replenish its "exchange fund" with Europeans and Americans, Medvedev said

Russia will probably have to replenish its "exchange fund" with Europeans and Americans in order to be able to release its citizens who are detained in Europe, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said today, regarding the arrest in Montenegro of the famous Russian military blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk, Reuters and TASS reported.

Zvinchuk – head of the Russian channel on the Telegram application “Fisherman“ and former employee of the Russian Ministry of Defense, was arrested this morning in the town of Risan in a raid by the Montenegrin security services, the Montenegrin edition “Viesti“ reported.

“Now, quite possibly, the “exchange fund“ will have to be replenished“ with Europeans and Americans in order to “get our people out“, the former president and prime minister of Russia wrote on his channel in the Max app. “There is no other way: when you live with wolves, you howl like a wolf“, he added.

“Of course, our people make a mistake by traveling around European countries. Even if they have good intentions and important goals. Potentially, a hunt has been declared for all (and I emphasize – all) Russians. Neither visas, nor invitations, nor any guarantees will save them. They can arrest anyone, especially if they tell the truth about Western countries" and the EU, Medvedev noted.

Russian diplomats will clarify why the head of the Telegram channel "Fisherman" Zvinchuk was detained in Montenegro, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a comment to the "Zvezda" television channel.



"Our diplomats will clarify the reasons for the detention and, as in the cases of all Russian citizens, will take up the protection of his rights", the Kremlin representative said.