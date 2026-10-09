Decisive election for Brazil! Flavio Bolsonaro leads Lula by 51.1% before runoff

Flavio Bolsonaro is leading President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a new survey for the second round of the presidential election in Brazil. The senator gets 51.1% of the declared support against 45.7% for Lula da Silva. The difference between the two is 5.4 percentage points.

The runoff is scheduled for October 25. The survey was prepared by AtlasIntel on behalf of Bloomberg, and 5,026 people were surveyed between October 3 and 8. The statistical error is one percentage point.

Bolsonaro increases his lead

The result shows a change from the previous poll, in which Flavio Bolsonaro had 47.4% support and Lula da Silva - 47.6%. The share of people who have not decided who they will vote for or intend to cast a blank or invalid ballot is 3.2%.

Flavio Bolsonaro is a senator and the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. He finished the first round in the lead with 47.03% of the valid votes, while Lula da Silva received 45.16%. Thus, the two qualified for a direct clash in the second round.

The outcome remains in the hands of the voters

The new survey shows a lead for Bolsonaro, but the difference is within five percentage points above the stated statistical error of one point. The data reflect stated attitudes, not the final election result.

Both voters who supported the dropped candidates and some of the wavering voters will have to be attracted to the vote. The final winner will be determined on October 25.

Sources: bta.bg, noticias.uol.com.br