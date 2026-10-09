Carlyle has withdrawn from the deal for Lukoil assets

The American investment company „Carlisle“ has withdrawn from active participation in the deal to acquire the international assets of the Russian oil company „Lukoil“. „We are no longer actively working on the deal“, a spokesman for the fund told „Reuters“. „Carlisle“ has not provided further comments.

The decision puts an end to the agreement reached on January 29, 2026. It provided for the American fund to acquire the international assets of „Lukoil“, with the exception of those in Kazakhstan. According to Bloomberg, the deal expired in the summer after failing to receive final approval from the US Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The portfolio was valued at $22 billion

The assets of “Lukoil“ were put up for sale after the US imposed sanctions on the Russian oil company over Russia's war in Ukraine. The portfolio was initially valued at around $22 billion and attracted interest from at least 12 companies.

Among the potential buyers was Exxon Mobil, and according to published data, Bernd Bergmayr, the former owner of Pornhub, also showed interest. After reaching the agreement, “Carlisle“ was in talks to partner with the Abu Dhabi-based funds Mubadala, XRG and IHC. The participation of the US Corporation for International Development Finance has also been discussed.

New bidders for the assets

The withdrawal of “Carlisle“ leaves the deal for “Lukoil“s international assets open to other bidders. The Financial Times reported in September that American billionaire Todd Boley had received support from the US government and influential Gulf officials with ties to President Donald Trump's family to make a bid.

It has not been announced when a new buyer will be selected or whether negotiations with any of the remaining candidates have reached the final stage. “Rosneft“, the other major Russian oil producer, is also subject to US sanctions, but has not yet announced plans to sell international assets.

Sources: news.bg, investing.com, news.bloomberglaw.com